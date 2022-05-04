Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $113.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.04% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

CZR opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

