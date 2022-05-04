Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.45

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 15575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

