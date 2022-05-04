StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

