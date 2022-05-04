StockNews.com Lowers Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 107,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

