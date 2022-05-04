StockNews.com Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Hold

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $277.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

