StockNews.com Upgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to “Buy”

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.19.

ETN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.58. 3,001,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,754. Eaton has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.35.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

