StockNews.com Upgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $584.56 million, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

