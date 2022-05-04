StockNews.com Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Buy”

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of WRLD opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $210,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.