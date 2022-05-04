Stratos Reaches One Day Volume of $889,010.00 (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Stratos has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Stratos has a total market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $889,010.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001577 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00216724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00038927 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00428748 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,185.23 or 1.84193744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Stratos Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars.

