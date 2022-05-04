Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.08. 11,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after acquiring an additional 588,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

