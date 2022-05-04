Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.44.

SYK opened at $237.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 25.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 11,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

