Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

