Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Summit State Bank stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.
About Summit State Bank (Get Rating)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit State Bank (SSBI)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.