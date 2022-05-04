Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Summit State Bank stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

