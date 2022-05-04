Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.11

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 259298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.1401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

