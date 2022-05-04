SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $692.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 149,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 76,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.