SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 230,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

