Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 249,330,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

