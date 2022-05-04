Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 34,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $256.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

