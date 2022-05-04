Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.38). Surface Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%.

SURF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,343,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 137,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 432,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

