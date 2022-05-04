Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
