Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and energy metals. It has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

