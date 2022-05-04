Swarm (SWM) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Swarm (SWM) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

