Swen Neufeldt Sells 960 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,289. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

