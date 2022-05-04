Swingby Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $466,264.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00222050 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,667,767 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.