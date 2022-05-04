swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,600 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,011 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSIQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 6,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

