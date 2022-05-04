swisspartners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

MRNA traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $143.93. 142,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,054 shares of company stock valued at $30,235,384. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

