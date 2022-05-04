swisspartners Ltd. Sells 1,615 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 5.8% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Western Digital stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

