swisspartners Ltd. Takes $114,000 Position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ThinkEquity started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Context Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

