Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Get Symrise alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYIEY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($111.58) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Symrise stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. 54,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. Symrise has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Symrise (SYIEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.