SYNC Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2,231.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00238335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.00515874 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,305,720 coins and its circulating supply is 124,751,183 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

