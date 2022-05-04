Syntropy Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.21 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $57.21 million and $356,774.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,982,323 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

