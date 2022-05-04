Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will report $4.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

SYRS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,608. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

