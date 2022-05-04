Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Capitalization Tops $9.95 Million

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $286,291.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

