Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will post $56.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.16 million to $57.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $236.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $277.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $283.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TCMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,268. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.