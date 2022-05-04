Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,334 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $175,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. 159,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,001,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

