Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.