Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.59

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 70704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

