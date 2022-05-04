Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 524,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after buying an additional 185,997 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $8,160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

