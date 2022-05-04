TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,911 shares of company stock valued at $601,980. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,836. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Cross Research raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

