TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,911 shares of company stock worth $601,980. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

