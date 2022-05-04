Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

