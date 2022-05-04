Telcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.93 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $253.50 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00029317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00099415 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,990,249,278 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

