Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.58.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $284.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $277.02 and a 1-year high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

