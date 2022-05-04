Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Up 23.5% in April

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. City State Bank bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $286.65. The stock had a trading volume of 422,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $277.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.58.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

