Telesat (TSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00. Telesat has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

