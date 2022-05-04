Telesat (TSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSAT opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92. Telesat has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

