Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.77. 266,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,106,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Tellurian by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

