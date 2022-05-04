Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $909.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583,998. The company has a market capitalization of $941.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $943.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $988.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

