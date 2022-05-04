Tether Market Cap Hits $83.16 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $83.16 billion and approximately $62.61 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00450957 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,678.25 or 1.87381859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,844.61 or 0.07334070 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,713,951,815 coins and its circulating supply is 83,150,377,104 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

