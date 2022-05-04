Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 901,421 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 16,190,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,561. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

