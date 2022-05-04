Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.
TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 138,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 209,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.