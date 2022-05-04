Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 138,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 209,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

